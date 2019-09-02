Jarwin (foot) returned to practice Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jarwin was held out for the rest of the preseason after he suffered a foot sprain in the Cowboys' exhibition opener. He's expected to work in a rotation with Jason Witten and Dalton Schultz during Sunday's game against the Giants, though it isn't clear Schultz will be a significant part of the gameplan. In any case, it'll be hard for Witten or Jarwin to establish fantasy value while they're sharing snaps and targets.

