Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Secures lone target
Jarwin caught his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
Jarwin played only 19 offensive snaps -- his second-lowest total of the season -- as the Cowboys struggled to score all game. The 25-year-old enters the final week of the regular season with 31 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns.
