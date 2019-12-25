Play

Jarwin caught his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Jarwin played only 19 offensive snaps -- his second-lowest total of the season -- as the Cowboys struggled to score all game. The 25-year-old enters the final week of the regular season with 31 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

