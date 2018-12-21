Jarwin is expected to act as the Cowboys' No. 1 tight end Sunday against the Buccaneers with Geoff Swaim (wrist) sidelined, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Swaim will miss his fifth game in a row, affording Jarwin another opportunity to build off his impressive showings over the past two weeks. Jarwin has drawn seven targets in back-to-back contests, hauling in 11 of those throws for 101 yards. If he can maintain that kind of volume Sunday, he'll make for a decent streaming option at tight end, albeit a low-upside one. Only one of Jarwin's 25 targets this season have come in the red zone, leaving him still in search of his first NFL touchdown.