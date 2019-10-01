Jarwin caught all three of his targets for 49 total yards during Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Saints.

The potent Dallas offense hit a road block Sunday, but Jarwin managed to deliver the team's longest play from scrimmage midway through the third quarter when, off play action, he slipped behind three defenders down the seam and set up an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run with a 35-yard reception. That Sunday's three receptions and 49 yards both tied or set season highs is not great for Jarwin, who he plays behind veteran Jason Witten, but the third-year player may be due for a few more opportunities. Tied for a team-high three receptions of at least 20 years, Jarwin adds a different dimension than Witten that might be useful against a very stingy Packers pass defense in Week 5.