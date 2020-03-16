Play

Jarwin is signing a three-year extension worth up to $24.5 million, including $9.25 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This comes just two weeks after the Cowboys placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Jarwin, who likely will replace Jason Witten as the team's top pass-catching threat at tight end. The 25-year-old did well with his limited opportunities the past two seasons, producing 8.7 yards per target and finding the end zone on six of his 58 catches. Multiple reports suggest Witten isn't expected to re-sign with the Cowboys.

More News
Our Latest Stories