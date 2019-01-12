Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Slated to suit up Saturday
Jarwin (ankle) is expected to be active Saturday versus the Rams, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
The Cowboys won't make it official until they post their inactive list 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff. However, Jarwin appears to have passed the requisite tests during his pregame workout.
More News
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Aiming to be active Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Questionable for divisional round•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Held out of drills Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Explodes for 119 and three scores•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...