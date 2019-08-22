Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Still not practicing
Jarwin (foot) wasn't participating at Wednesday's practice, the Cowboys' official site reports.
Jarwin appeared to sustain the foot sprain in the preseason opener against the 49ers and has yet to return to practice. The Cowboys are currently short on tight end depth, as Dalton Schultz (ankle) and Codey McElroy (neck) are also sidelined.
