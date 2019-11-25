Jarwin caught three of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

The Cowboys' entire offense had trouble moving the ball in the rain against a very stingy opponent, but Jarwin still out-produced Jason Witten on the afternoon. That's become a consistent pattern -- Witten has caught 16 of 25 targets for a meager 113 yards over the last four games, but Jarwin has turned only 11 targets into nine catches for 132 yards and a TD over that same stretch. As yet, the Cowboys don't seem inclined to tip the division of snaps and looks in the younger tight end's favor, but based on his performance, Jarwin has earned a bigger role.