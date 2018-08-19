Jarwin started Saturday's game against the Bengals and caught two of five targets for 11 yards.

The Cowboys opened in a two-TE formation with both Jarwin and Geoff Swaim on the field. Jarwin drew four of his targets from starting quarterback Dak Prescott, but it didn't add up to much of anything in terms of production. The Cowboys still seem likely to deploy a low-upside committee at tight end, with Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers also in the mix for snaps. Gathers had the best performance Saturday, but he did his damage in the fourth quarter.