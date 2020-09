Jarwin suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Rams and is questionable to return, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Jarwin crumpled to the field with a non-contact injury, so he's probably on the wrong side of questionable for the remainder of this one. If the tight end is indeed done for the night, his next chance to suit up would come against the Falcons in Week 2, though Jarwin's injury looked like the kind that could force a multi-week absence.