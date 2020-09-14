Executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Monday that Jarwin suffered a torn ACL during Sunday night's 20-17 loss to the Rams, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The timing of Jarwin's season-ending injury is brutal, as he entered the 2020 campaign with Dallas' starting tight end gig to himself for the first time in his career. Now, after playing just 25 snaps and hauling in his sole target for 12 yards, Jarwin will have to turn his attention to rehabbing for 2021. Dalton Schultz and Blake Bell stand to take over at tight end in Jarwin's absence, though the primary beneficiary of his vacated targets could be rookie first-round pick CeeDee Lamb.