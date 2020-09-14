The knee injury Jarwin suffered Sunday against the Rams is believed to be a torn ACL, which would knock the tight end out for the season, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Jarwin went down without any contact in the second quarter, and it appears the worst-case scenario is coming to fruition with this injury. Blake Bell and Dalton Schultz will take over at tight end with Jarwin out, and it's possible Dallas will turn to outside help at the position.