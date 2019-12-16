Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Two catches Sunday
Jarwin caught two of three targets for 40 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.
As has become common this season, Jason Witten saw more targets and catches than Jarwin but the younger tight end gained more yards despite a lower volume, although Witten was able to find the end zone Sunday. Jarwin's athleticism and big-play ability could make him a breakout star in 2020 if Witten retires again, but for now he'll have to be content with a secondary role in the Cowboys' offense.
More News
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Productive in Week 14 loss•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Nabs two passes in loss•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Struggles in rain Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Flashes big-play potential Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Low volume in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Makes only catch count•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...