Jarwin caught two of three targets for 40 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.

As has become common this season, Jason Witten saw more targets and catches than Jarwin but the younger tight end gained more yards despite a lower volume, although Witten was able to find the end zone Sunday. Jarwin's athleticism and big-play ability could make him a breakout star in 2020 if Witten retires again, but for now he'll have to be content with a secondary role in the Cowboys' offense.