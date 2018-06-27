Jarwin appeared to be the Cowboys' No. 2 tight end behind Geoff Swaim during offseason practices, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Swaim, Jarwin, Rico Gathers and Dalton Schultz are all competing to replace the retired Jason Witten atop the depth chart. Swaim has the edge in experience and probably as a blocker, while Jarwin offers more potential as a pass catcher. The Oklahoma State product latched on with Dallas as an undrafted rookie last year, spending seven weeks on the practice squad before he was called up to the 53-man roster in late October. Jarwin was a healthy scratch for all but one game, logging three snaps on offense Week 10 in Atlanta. He'll likely get some work with the first-team offense during training camp and the preseason.