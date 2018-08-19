Scarbrough sustained a hip injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Scarbrough had a rough day Saturday, rushing four times for minus-two yards before exiting for good with a hip injury of unspecified severity. Fellow backup Darius Jackson, who gained 42 yards on six carries, showed well in his absence, though neither tailback seems to be in a position to unseat Rod Smith as the No. 2 runner before Week 1.