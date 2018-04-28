Cowboys' Bo Scarbrough: Heading to Dallas

The Cowboys selected Scarbrough in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 236th overall.

Scarbrough has the type of upside that warrants a dart throw in the seventh round. If Scarbrough had stayed healthy during his time at Alabama, there's no chance he'd be available at this stage of the draft. Unfortunately, injuries were as big a part of his story as his on-field performance was. He was dominating Clemson in the 2017 national title game before suffering a broken leg in the contest. Scarbrough (6-foot-1, 235) is a hulking back with good athleticism, including elite jump scores and a 4.52-second forty-yard dash. If Scarbrough does stay healthy, Dallas may have just stumbled upon a legitimate No.2 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott.