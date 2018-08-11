Cowboys' Bo Scarbrough: Makes impact in preseason debut
Scarbrough carried the ball nine times for a team-high 33 yards and a touchdown, while adding two catches for 19 yards, in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers.
The rookie running back put on a show during the Cowboys' second scoring drive of the game, busting out for a 28-yard run that got the offense into the red zone, then finishing the job with a one-yard TD plunge. Injuries in college, not talent, caused Scarbrough to drop to the seventh round of the draft, and in a limited role behind Ezekiel Elliott he could be able to stay healthy and make a surprising contribution with a handful of touches per game. Rod Smith is still expected to open the year in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but if Scarbrough keeps flashing in the preseason, he could force his way into Dallas' plans.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...