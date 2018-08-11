Scarbrough carried the ball nine times for a team-high 33 yards and a touchdown, while adding two catches for 19 yards, in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers.

The rookie running back put on a show during the Cowboys' second scoring drive of the game, busting out for a 28-yard run that got the offense into the red zone, then finishing the job with a one-yard TD plunge. Injuries in college, not talent, caused Scarbrough to drop to the seventh round of the draft, and in a limited role behind Ezekiel Elliott he could be able to stay healthy and make a surprising contribution with a handful of touches per game. Rod Smith is still expected to open the year in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but if Scarbrough keeps flashing in the preseason, he could force his way into Dallas' plans.