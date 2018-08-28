Scarbrough rushed seven times for 21 yards during Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Scarbrough was back in action after exiting the team's previous preseason game with a hip issue. Square on the roster bubble given Darius Jackson's emergence this preseason, Scarbrough will need to be more impressive in the Cowboys' preseason finale this Thursday against the Texans in order to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

