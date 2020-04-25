Cowboys' Bradlee Anae: Going to Dallas

The Cowboys selected Anae in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 179th overall.

Anae is a classic case of past production versus projectable tools for the next level. At 6-foot-3 and 257 pounds with shaky athleticism, Anae will have to win with skill and a sound pass-rush plan in the NFL. However, that lack of tools didn't stop him from piling up three seasons of at least 10 tackles for loss at Utah. Anae also piled up 13.0 sacks as a senior, helping him earn Consensus All-American honors. He profiles as a depth option at defensive end as he begins his NFL career.