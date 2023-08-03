Cooks has shown a strong rapport with Dak Prescott through minicamp and the early part of training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The veteran wideout's ability to quickly grasp an offense and form a connection with a quarterback is a big part of the reason why he's been able to post 1,000-yard seasons for all four teams he's suited up with over his nine-year NFL career, and Cooks appears well on his way to making it five-for-five in his first campaign with Dallas in 2023. With CeeDee Lamb already drawing plenty of attention from secondaries, Cooks' ability to stretch the field figures to cause a lot of problems for defenses.