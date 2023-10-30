Cooks recorded three receptions on four targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-20 win over the Rams.
CeeDee Lamb dominated targets in the blowout win, leaving Cooks tied with Jake Ferguson for the second-highest mark on the team. Despite the limited volume, he had a decent fantasy performance thanks to a 25-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Cooks now has a score in consecutive games, though he posted a season-best yardage total Sunday and has topped four targets only once this season.
