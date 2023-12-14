Cooks didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

An illness appears to be going around the Cowboys' locker room, as four different players have showed up on the team's Week 15 practice report with such a listing. Cooks now is the most prominent of them, and Friday's report will reveal whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest at Buffalo. He had a slow start to his Dallas tenure but has emerged as a consistent threat for quarterback Dak Prescott over the last five games, compiling a 22-369-3 line on 28 targets during that stretch.