Cooks (knee) may end up as a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that Cooks doesn't necessarily need to practice this week in order to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Cooks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and likely will be limited if he returns Friday.
