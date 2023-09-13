Cooks was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a knee injury, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys didn't hold practice to kick off Week 2 prep, but Cooks wouldn't have been out there with his teammates if they had done so. His status thus will be one to monitor Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. If Cooks is limited or sidelined this weekend, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and even KaVontae Turpin could benefit behind Dallas' top wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.