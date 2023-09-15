Cooks (knee) missed a third straight practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cooks hasn't practiced since spraining his MCL in the season opener, but team owner Jerry Jones did say Friday morning that the veteran wideout could end up a game-time decision without practicing at all this week. Fantasy managers can treat Cooks as such ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with the combination of his knee injury and a tough matchup against an excellent Jets secondary equating to reduced expectations even if he's active. Jalen Tolbert is the favorite to step in as the No. 3 receiver if Cooks is inactive, though KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks could also get more snaps and Michael Gallup likely would play a bit more than he did last week (76 percent route share, tied with Cooks but below CeeDee Lamb's team-high 92 percent).