Cooks (knee) is expected to play in Dallas' Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Cooks is expected to be a limited participant at practice Wednesday before logging full sessions Thursday and Friday. If that happens, the veteran wideout will be in a good position to suit up after missing Week 2 due to a slight MCL sprain. Cooks was limited in the season opener, catching just two of four targets for 22 yards as the Cowboys routed the Giants.