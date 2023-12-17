Cooks (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cooks didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to the illness, but it sounds like he'll be ready to go. However, fantasy managers should make sure Cooks isn't on the inactive list 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
