Cooks caught six of eight passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Commanders.

The veteran wideout put the finishing touches on the rout with Dallas' final TD of the day on a five-yard pass from Dak Prescott late in the third quarter. Cooks had a sluggish start to his Cowboys tenure and ended up well short of reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh time in his career, but his eight receiving touchdowns were his highest mark since 2016. Five of those scores came in the last seven games, and Cooks could find pay dirt again in the wild-card round as Dallas hosts a vulnerable Green Bay secondary.