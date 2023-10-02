Cooks caught all four of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots.

The four grabs were a season high for the veteran wideout, who continues to be a victim of the Cowboys' success on the defensive side of the ball. With Dak Prescott not needing to stretch the field or air it out too much, Cooks hasn't had a big role. That could change in Week 5 in what figures to be a much more competitive game against the undefeated 49ers.