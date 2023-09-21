Cooks (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Coach Mike McCarthy relayed to Todd Archer of ESPN.com earlier Thursday that Cooks would be "good to go," but such a statement doesn't always equate to all activity during a given practice. Cooks was able to handle every rep Thursday, setting himself up to contain his DNP streak to one game due to a MCL sprain. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Arizona.
