Cooks had two receptions (four targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.

Cooks debuted for his fifth NFL franchise by starting alongside CeeDee Lamb for Dallas. The veteran wideout wasn't utilized much in a blowout win that featured the team's defense and run game. The 29-year-old tied Lamb for the lead in receiver targets, as they were only surpassed by tight end Jake Ferguson who finished seven. Cooks and Dallas' entire passing attack may be asked to do more against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets next Sunday.