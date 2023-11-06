Cooks caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The veteran wideout had gotten into the end zone in two straight games coming into Sunday, but Cooks was barely involved in the offense despite the fact that Dak Prescott threw for 374 yards on 44 attempts. Cooks has seen more than four targets in a game only once, and while he still has some big-play potential, the 30-year-old just doesn't seem to be clicking in Dallas. He'll look to bounce back in Week 10 against the Giants.