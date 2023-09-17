Cooks (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooks didn't practice at all during Week 2 prep, instead focusing on resistance training as he tended to a slight MCL sprain. While he entered the weekend as questionable, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported early Sunday morning that Cooks wasn't likely to suit up. With Cooks' status now confirmed, the Cowboys' passing game will focus on WR CeeDee Lamb, RB Tony Pollard and TE Jake Ferguson. Behind Lamb, fellow wide receivers Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and even KaVontae Turpin also should experience upticks in snap count.