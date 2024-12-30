Cooks brought in four of eight targets for 52 yards in the Cowboys' 41-7 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Cooks was unsurprisingly the leader across the board for the Cowboys in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon as Dallas played its first game without CeeDee Lamb (IR-shoulder). However, the extra attention from Cooper Rush, which resulted in season-high yardage and target totals for Cooks, still led to a modest fantasy afternoon overall in a game that progressively got away from Dallas. Cooks should have an elevated role again during the Week 18 home regular-season finale against the Commanders.