Cooks had two receptions on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Eagles.

Cooks cooled off following a torrid four-game stretch that produced 332 yards and three touchdowns for fantasy managers. The five targets weren't abnormal based on the veteran's recent results, but his 40 percent catch rate Sunday was. Cooks will look to get back on track following a down week when the Cowboys visit the Bills next Sunday.