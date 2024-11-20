Cooks (knee) is listed as a limited participant after Wednesday's walk-through practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Cooks resumed practicing one day after the Cowboys designated him to return from injured reserve. There's a 21-day window in which he can practice without being activated to the roster, but head coach Mike McCarthy suggested Tuesday that Cooks could play as soon as Sunday against the Commanders. The 31-year-old didn't have much luck working with Dak Prescott (IR - hamstring) earlier this season and isn't likely to do much for fantasy managers now that the Cowboys have backup Cooper Rush starting at QB.