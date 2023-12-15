Cooks (illness) didn't practice Thursday or Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While a second straight practice absence isn't ideal, Cowboys president Jerry Jones said Friday morning that he isn't too worried about any of the four players listed with illnesses on the Week 15 injury report. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Mike McCarthy had a similar outlook, though Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore didn't return to practice Friday. Fantasy managers should make sure Cooks isn't on the inactive list 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. If Cooks doesn't play, Jalen Tolbert (Q - illness) and Michael Gallup both would project for more snaps than usual.