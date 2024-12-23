Cooks recorded three receptions on three targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers.
Cooks continued to occupy a small role in the Dallas offense, with CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson dominating targets. This did mark Cook's highest yardage total of the season, due primarily to a long 29-yard catch late in the first quarter. His limited fantasy appeal comes from his ability to find the end zone -- he has three touchdowns in eight games -- though that's difficult to trust on a weekly basis.
More News
-
Cowboys' Brandin Cooks: Three grabs against Carolina•
-
Cowboys' Brandin Cooks: Hauls in TD versus Cincinnati•
-
Cowboys' Brandin Cooks: Full practice Friday•
-
Cowboys' Brandin Cooks: Scores key TD in return to action•
-
Cowboys' Brandin Cooks: Cleared for return•
-
Cowboys' Brandin Cooks: Activated from IR•