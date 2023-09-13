Coach Mike McCarthy said Cooks (knee) is "doing OK" after the Cowboys listed the wide receiver as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "We're in a jog-through format here at 4:00," McCarthy added. "I think he will try to do a little bit tomorrow. He has a chance."

Cooks made a sudden appearance on the Cowboys' first Week 2 practice report, but it appears he'll attempt to work through his knee issue and take part in some parts of Thursday's session. His activity level Thursday and Friday likely will be key for him to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Jets.