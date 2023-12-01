Cooks secured all four targets for 45 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion catch in the Cowboys' 41-35 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Cooks made good use of his relatively light night, posting Dallas' second-longest reception (19 yards), recording a seven-yard scoring grab and making a key two-point conversion catch after the Cowboys' final touchdown to extend the lead to three points. The veteran wideout has now crossed the goal line in three of the past four games, a favorable pattern he'll look to extend in a critical Week 14 home matchup against the Eagles on Sunday night, Dec. 10.