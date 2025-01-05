Cooks caught three of nine targets for 15 yards and rushed once for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Commanders.

Cooks struggled to get on the same page with third-string quarterback Trey Lance, who started the season finale. The 31-year-old wideout had his campaign derailed by an IR stint due to a knee injury, finishing with just 26 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 54 targets. Cooks will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.