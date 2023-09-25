Cooks caught two of seven targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Four different Cowboys tied for the team lead with seven targets, but Cooks was the least productive of the bunch as he struggled to gain separation against a surprisingly stout Arizona secondary. The veteran wideout has had a very quiet start to his Dallas tenure, and it could be a while before Cooks begins to make an impact -- the Cowboys host the Patriots in Week 4 before a road game against the 49ers in Week 5.