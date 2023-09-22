Cooks (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Arizona.

Cooks emerged from Week 1 action with an MCL sprain, which kept him off the practice field last week before ultimately being inactive this past Sunday versus the Jets. This week, the 10th-year pro opened it with a limited session Wednesday, but he ended it with back-to-back full practices to clear him for Week 3. Cooks thus will get a chance to make his first big mark as a Cowboy against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the seventh-most YPC (9.5) to opposing wide receivers through two games this season.