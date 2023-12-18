Cooks recorded two receptions on six targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Cooks' six targets were his highest mark since Week 10, though he turned in a dismal performance. His day could have turned out differently had Dak Prescott been able to connect with him on a deep pass on the Cowboys' first offensive possession, but instead he was limited to short-area targets for the rest of the game. With CeeDee Lamb accounting for so many targets in the offense, Cooks will remain an inconsistent contributor for the rest of the season.