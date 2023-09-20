Cooks (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

In the lead up to this past Sunday's contest against the Jets, Cooks wasn't able to practice, with resistance training acting as his only visible on-field work. He was inactive for that game, but with his return to some activity to kick off Week 3 prep, he's putting himself in a position to keep his absence to just one outing. Cooks even told Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday that he's "great" and expects to suit up Sunday in Arizona. Only time will tell whether Cooks heads into the weekend with a designation.