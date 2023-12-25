Cooks recorded two catches (on two targets) for 14 yards and one touchdown and also had a nine-yard carry during Sunday's 22-20 loss at Miami.

Fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (6-118-1 on Sunday) continued to dominate the attention of quarterback Dak Prescott, as the former was on the receiving end of 10 of the latter's 32 passes. Meanwhile, Cooks matched his lowest target count in a game this season. Fortunately for the 10-year pro, he tallied his sixth touchdown of the campaign on an eight-yard connection with Prescott late in the fourth quarter, and Cooks will look to add to his number of scores Saturday versus a Lions defense that has given up the fourth-most TDs (19) to opposing wide receivers in 15 contests to date.