Cooks caught 54 of 81 targets for 657 yards and eight touchdowns over 16 regular-season games in 2023. He added 35 rushing yards on five carries.

The veteran speedster was brought in last offseason to provide more consistent support in the passing game for CeeDee Lamb, but Cooks was basically invisible through his first month as a Cowboy. His production began to pick up once he scored his first TD of the season in Week 6 against the Chargers, but the 30-year-old still finished the campaign with his lowest yardage total over a 16-game season, although the eight scores were his most since 2016. Cooks will get a $3 million bonus if he's still on the roster March 17, so he's a candidate to be cut before then, but his $8 million salary for 2024 is reasonable given his role.