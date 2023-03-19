The Texans have agreed to trade Cooks to the Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2023 and a sixth-rounder in 2024, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Cooks, who is coming off a 2022 season in which he caught 57 passes (on 93 targets) for 699 yards and three TDs in 13 games for Houston, will bolster a Dallas wideout corps that also features returnees CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Since being drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Cooks -- who turns 30 in September -- has been traded four times. With the Cowboys, the 5-foot-10, 183-pounder's speed and experience should be an asset to a pass-catching corps that will continue to be highlighted by Lamb, and if Cooks is able to stay healthy in 2023, an uptick in production is a plausible outcome while working in an offense helmed by QB Dak Prescott.