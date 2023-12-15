Cowboys president Jerry Jones isn't too worried about Cooks (illness) missing Sunday's game at Buffalo, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Four Cowboys missed Thursday's practice because of illnesses, but Jones wasn't too worried about any of them during his Friday morning radio appearance. It sounds like Cooks is still on track for Sunday, though he might end up getting a designation on the final injury report Friday afternoon.
