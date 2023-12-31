Cooks recorded five receptions on eight targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 20-19 win over the Lions.

Cooks managed his highest target total since Week 10 and delivered one of his better performances of the season. He managed a pair of 21-yard receptions to account for most of his production, and he capped his evening off with an eight-yard touchdown catch that helped put the Cowboys up for good. Cooks is likely to continue to see inconsistent volume throughout the final week of the regular season and into the postseason, but he's shown the ability to deliver when called upon.